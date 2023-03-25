Menlo Security Announces Partner Program Investment and New Initiative to Drive International Growth

Global channel grows by 20% and expands in key regions – Australia, EMEA, Japan, and North America

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyberHEAT—Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced a series of new initiatives and investment in its Boost! Channel Program designed to further support and incentivize partners and drive international expansion and growth through the channel.

Menlo Security’s global network of distributors, resellers, systems integrators and MSSPs has grown by 20% in the last 12 months as it expands into key regions, including Australia, Europe, the Middle East (EMEA), Japan and North America. The company has also strengthened its own global channel team, headed up by Todd Wilson, who joined 2022.

“Since joining Menlo Security, I have been speaking to our partners to identify ways in which we could strengthen our relationships and deliver on our commitment to provide the very best partner program,” said Todd Wilson, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Menlo Security. “As a channel-first business, our partners are critical to our success. Our job is to arm them with the right programs, tools, training, and incentives, and to support them across the entire customer sales journey, from the initial touchpoint right through to completion.”

The new program initiatives will offer more flexibility and opportunities to collaborate, including teaming to provide additional margin, enhanced training, and comprehensive go-to-market plans. Partners will be able to access specialized reseller and distributor tools for on-boarding new customers and provisioning end users, together with a new Learning Management System portal, sales and marketing training, and dedicated sales and pre-sales support. Menlo Security has also ring-fenced 30% of its global marketing budget to invest in partner-led field events over the next 12 months.

Menlo Security will release new tools to selected partners to assess a customer’s level of exposure to Highly Evasive Adaptive Threats (HEAT), a class of threats that targets the web browser and employs techniques to evade multiple layers of detection in security stacks, including firewalls, Secure Web Gateways, sandboxing, URL Reputation, and phishing detection. The first of these, HEAT Check, allows customers to run a light penetration test to identify if they are susceptible to HEAT attacks.

Global channel team growth

Menlo Security has invested resources in its global channel team, with the appointment last September of Robert Cole-Lomas as Senior Channel Director for EMEA, together with Bryan Grabowski, Channel Director, North America; E. Lauren Wolff, Senior Manager, Partner Marketing; and Justin Lane, Channel Manager, East, North America.

In addition, Phil Hillhouse has been named Vice President of Sales for the Americas. With his extensive experience in channel sales and implementing cross-functional sales and business development across service providers, system integrators, MSSPs, and resellers, Phil will support the team to accelerate growth in North America.

“We are excited about the changes we have put in place, with a significant level of investment into our own team and commitment to our partners around the world,” said Todd Wilson. “The timing has never been more important, with the growth in browser-based attacks and the need for our isolation-powered technology, which partners can offer as a dedicated solution or as part of a portfolio of best-of-breed solutions. Our enhanced program and new initiatives and tools will empower partners to create new revenue streams and improve margin.”

Takashi Hoshino, Vice President of Sales, Macnica Networks, said, “Macnica continues to be beyond pleased with Menlo Security’s significant investments in their channel program. Because of these investments they continue to provide value partners to Macnica and our distribution program thus making a huge impact on our bottom line. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Menlo throughout the year to provide best in class products and services in the security space.”

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyberattacks by eliminating the threat of malware from the web, documents, and email. Menlo Security’s patented Isolation-powered cloud security platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JP Morgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit www.menlosecurity.com.

