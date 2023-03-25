Gubernatorial Election completed And Uploaded In Borno- INEC

Read audio

March 25,2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has completed the uploading of Borno State results for the governorship and state house of assembly elections held on March 18.

The Commission has so far uploaded 138,124 out of the expected 149,263 election results on its viewing portal.

The uploaded results constitute 93 per cent of the overall 2023 governorship election results.

Naija247news reports that opposition parties and some Nigerians knocked INEC over its failure to upload results immediately on its Result Viewing portal during the presidential election.

Although the Commission explained that technical glitches marred result transmission which many critics refused to accept, however, a few days to the March 18 elections, INEC said the technical issues had been rectified and assured that election results would be transmitted immediately.

Checks by our correspondent on Saturday at 9:45 am showed election results were uploaded from 28 states. They include Ogun State, 5,015, (99%) results were submitted; Plateau, 4,984, (99%); Zamfara, 3,297, (93%); Yobe, 2,712, (96%); Taraba, 2,957 (82%); Sokoto, 3,805, (95%); Rivers, 6,300 (91%); Oyo, 6,387, (99%); Niger, 4,621, (93%); Nasarawa, 3,242, (99%); Lagos, 13,304, (99%); Kwara, 2,883, (99%); Kebbi, 3,674, (98%); Katsina, 6,588, (99%); Kano, 10,009, (89%); Kaduna, 7,578, (95%); Jigawa, 4,519, (99%); Gombe, 2,971, (99%); Enugu, 4,110, (99%); Ebonyi, 2,876, (97%); Delta, 5,858, (99%); Cross-River, 3,256, (99%); Borno, 5,071, (100%); Benue, 4,727, (93%); Bauchi, 5,110, (94%); Akwa-Ibom, 4,309, (99%); Adamawa, 3,967, (96%); and Abia, 3,994, (98%).(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor