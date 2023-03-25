Menu
Search
Subscribe
2023 Elections

Gubernatorial Election completed And Uploaded In Borno- INEC

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

March 25,2023.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has completed the uploading of Borno State results for the governorship and state house of assembly elections held on March 18.

The Commission has so far uploaded 138,124 out of the expected 149,263 election results on its viewing portal.

The uploaded results constitute 93 per cent of the overall 2023 governorship election results.

Naija247news reports that opposition parties and some Nigerians knocked INEC over its failure to upload results immediately on its Result Viewing portal during the presidential election.

Although the Commission explained that technical glitches marred result transmission which many critics refused to accept, however, a few days to the March 18 elections, INEC said the technical issues had been rectified and assured that election results would be transmitted immediately.

Checks by our correspondent on Saturday at 9:45 am showed election results were uploaded from 28 states. They include Ogun State, 5,015, (99%) results were submitted; Plateau, 4,984, (99%); Zamfara, 3,297, (93%); Yobe, 2,712, (96%); Taraba, 2,957 (82%); Sokoto, 3,805, (95%); Rivers, 6,300 (91%); Oyo, 6,387, (99%); Niger, 4,621, (93%); Nasarawa, 3,242, (99%); Lagos, 13,304, (99%); Kwara, 2,883, (99%); Kebbi, 3,674, (98%); Katsina, 6,588, (99%); Kano, 10,009, (89%); Kaduna, 7,578, (95%); Jigawa, 4,519, (99%); Gombe, 2,971, (99%); Enugu, 4,110, (99%); Ebonyi, 2,876, (97%); Delta, 5,858, (99%); Cross-River, 3,256, (99%); Borno, 5,071, (100%); Benue, 4,727, (93%); Bauchi, 5,110, (94%); Akwa-Ibom, 4,309, (99%); Adamawa, 3,967, (96%); and Abia, 3,994, (98%).(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor

Previous article
Bandits kill ECWA pastor,abduct his wife in Kaduna
Next article
UNIBEN wins Africa outstanding university award.
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission Approves Pan American Silver’s Arrangement With Yamana and Agnico Eagle

Adeniyi Kurt -
Pan American Declares Dividend with Respect to the First...

Smart DC, Building the Green Future | Huawei Unveils Top 10 Trends of Data Center Facilities

Adeniyi Kurt -
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huawei recently held the Top 10 Trends...

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Adeniyi Kurt -
LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cobalt--Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF)...

Who’s Who in South Africa 2023: Directory of the Most Powerful, Influential and Gifted Individuals – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Adeniyi Kurt -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Who's Who in South Africa 2023" directory...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission Approves Pan American Silver’s Arrangement With Yamana and Agnico Eagle

0
Pan American Declares Dividend with Respect to the First...

Smart DC, Building the Green Future | Huawei Unveils Top 10 Trends of Data Center Facilities

0
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huawei recently held the Top 10 Trends...

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

0
LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cobalt--Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.