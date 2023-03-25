Menu
Bayern Munich Unveil Tuchel As New Coach

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Bayern Munich have unveiled Thomas Tuchel as their new coach on Saturday.

Bayern surprisingly parted ways with Julian Nagelsmann on Friday and wasted no time in bringing in former Chelsea coach Tuchel in a deal to 2025 as his replacement.

According to Reuters,  Bayern bosses blamed the team’s performances in the past months for the sacking of Nagelsmann, with Bayern in second place in the Bundesliga.

They face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals next month and are also through to the German Cup last eight.

“They are one of the best clubs in the world. Their DNA is about winning and also the way, but firstly about winning,” Tuchel told a news conference.

“The responsibilities are clear and there is absolutely no misunderstanding. The squad assembled by Bayern is one of the most talented and best squads in Europe.

You can challenge for every title with this squad.”

“That puts me under pressure but at Bayern it’s about winning all titles. We are here to win all the titles.”

Tuchel’s arrival comes just as Bayern prepare to face leaders Borussia Dortmund, one of Tuchel’s former teams, next week in the Bundesliga and City in the Champions League quarterfinals on April 11.

“I would have liked to have a few more training sessions but I won’t have too many looking at the schedule and the international break this week,” Tuchel said.

“There is a chance to win all the titles. There is no need for big changes in the system or the processes,” he said.

Tuchel, a long-time Bayern target since their first attempt to sign him in 2018, won the Champions League for Chelsea in 2021 after replacing Frank Lampard, but has been without a job since being sacked by the English side last year.

