Bandits kidnap Governor Matawalle’s aide in Zamfara

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 25, 2023.

Suspected armed bandits have kidnapped the Special Adviser on political affairs to Governor Bello Mattawale of Zamfara state, Alhaji Ibrahim Ma’aji in Gusau the state capital.

The armed bandits in their large numbers were said to have invaded the residence of the Special Adviser in the early hours of Saturday in the Mareri area of the Gusau metropolis.

A close source to the family, Lukman Ibrahim who is the elder son of the kidnapped victim confirmed the abduction of his father Ibrahim Maaji in the state.

According to Lukman, his father was in his apartment when gunmen entered their compound after they gained entrance through the fence.

“I was inside my room when I noticed that someone jumped into our compound, I immediately came out to see but I was apprehended by gunmen, they insisted that I must take them to my father’s apartment and from there, they whisked away my father to an unknown destination.”

He told our reporter that the incident has been reported to the police as early as possible for their prompt action in the state.

When contacted, the Zamfara state police command public relations officer SP Mohammed Shehu could not be reached, his GSM lines were switched off as at the time of filing this report.  (www.naija247news.com).

