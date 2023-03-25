Nollywood Actress dies after battle with Ovarian Cancer

Read audio

March 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola dies after battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Gbemi Anjola was a talented actress who had endeared herself to fans and colleagues in the movie industry. She was known for her ability to interpret roles with finesse and bring out the emotions of the characters she played on screen.

She was diagnosed in 2021 and had to undergo chemotherapy in Dubai for months.

She later returned to Nigeria and continued her acting career after she was declared cancer-free.

Sadly, she began complaining of feeling ill in recent months and was taken to a hospital where her health deteriorated.

Her death has left her fans and colleagues devastated, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her.(www.naija247news.com).