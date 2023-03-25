Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Nollywood Actress dies after battle with Ovarian Cancer

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Akingbemisola Dorcas Anjola dies after battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Gbemi Anjola was a talented actress who had endeared herself to fans and colleagues in the movie industry. She was known for her ability to interpret roles with finesse and bring out the emotions of the characters she played on screen.

She was diagnosed in 2021 and had to undergo chemotherapy in Dubai for months.

She later returned to Nigeria and continued her acting career after she was declared cancer-free.

Sadly, she began complaining of feeling ill in recent months and was taken to a hospital where her health deteriorated.

Her death has left her fans and colleagues devastated, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her.(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Bandits kidnap Governor Matawalle’s aide in Zamfara
Next article
Access Bank Gets Regulatory Nod to Merge Zambian Subsidiaries.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Access Bank Gets Regulatory Nod to Merge Zambian Subsidiaries.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Banking Regulators have approved Access Bank...

Bandits kidnap Governor Matawalle’s aide in Zamfara

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected armed bandits have kidnapped the...

“World Autism Acceptance Week 2023”

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Article by Tony Ogunlowo The theme for the World...

Bayern Munich Unveil Tuchel As New Coach

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
Bayern Munich have unveiled Thomas Tuchel as their new...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Access Bank Gets Regulatory Nod to Merge Zambian Subsidiaries.

Companies & Markets 0
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Banking Regulators have approved Access Bank...

Bandits kidnap Governor Matawalle’s aide in Zamfara

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected armed bandits have kidnapped the...

“World Autism Acceptance Week 2023”

Opinion 0
Article by Tony Ogunlowo The theme for the World...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.