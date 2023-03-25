Access Bank Gets Regulatory Approval to Merge Zambian Subsidiaries.

Read audio

March 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Banking Regulators have approved Access Bank Zambia, African Banking Corporation’s merger

Access Bank Plc announced on October 25, 2021, that it had executed a binding agreement with Altas Maras Limited on a proposed merger between African Banking Corporation Limited (Atlas Mara Zambia) and the bank’s subsidiary in Zambia, Access Bank Zambia.

This was contained in a notice filed by the company by Mr Oyelola Oyeleye, the group’s company secretariat and Mr Sunday Ekwoche, its company secretary, on the NASD Over-the-Counter (OTC) Securities Exchange, where it trades its securities on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce that Access Zambia has received final regulatory approval from the Central Bark of Zambia for the acquisition and merger of Atas Mara Zambia into its existing operations (the Transaction),” the statement read.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Competition Commission had earlier granted their “no objection” to the Transaction in 2022.

Following this new development, Access Zambia said it would move towards integrating and merging Atlas Mara Zambia into its operations, which is expected to create one of the top five banks in Zambia.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.(www.naija247news).