Menu
Search
Subscribe
Companies & Markets

Access Bank Gets Regulatory Approval to Merge Zambian Subsidiaries.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Banking Regulators have approved Access Bank Zambia, African Banking Corporation’s merger

Access Bank Plc announced on October 25, 2021, that it had executed a binding agreement with Altas Maras Limited on a proposed merger between African Banking Corporation Limited (Atlas Mara Zambia) and the bank’s subsidiary in Zambia, Access Bank Zambia.

This was contained in a notice filed by the company by Mr Oyelola Oyeleye, the group’s company secretariat and Mr Sunday Ekwoche, its company secretary, on the NASD Over-the-Counter (OTC) Securities Exchange, where it trades its securities on Friday.

“We are pleased to announce that Access Zambia has received final regulatory approval from the Central Bark of Zambia for the acquisition and merger of Atas Mara Zambia into its existing operations (the Transaction),” the statement read.

The Central Bank of Nigeria and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Competition Commission had earlier granted their “no objection” to the Transaction in 2022.

Following this new development, Access Zambia said it would move towards integrating and merging Atlas Mara Zambia into its operations, which is expected to create one of the top five banks in Zambia.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.(www.naija247news).

Previous article
Nollywood Actress dies after battle with Ovarian Cancer
Next article
NFF apologizes to Nigerians for U23, Super Eagles’ poor outings
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Why Poetry Matters By Niyi Osundare

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Every day of the year is World Poetry Day...

Whistleblower Lawyer Who Shared Picture Of CJ, Ariwoola On Wheelchair Deletes Post Over Online Attacks

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
legal practitioner, Sam Amadi, has tendered his apology over...

“Imposed First Daughter” Folashade Tinubu-Ojo beg Nigerians to pray for her Father’s presidency

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter to Nigerian “President-elect”, Bola Tinubu, has...

NGX To Introduce NDR To Boost Capital Market.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Why Poetry Matters By Niyi Osundare

Opinion 0
Every day of the year is World Poetry Day...

Whistleblower Lawyer Who Shared Picture Of CJ, Ariwoola On Wheelchair Deletes Post Over Online Attacks

Top Stories 0
legal practitioner, Sam Amadi, has tendered his apology over...

“Imposed First Daughter” Folashade Tinubu-Ojo beg Nigerians to pray for her Father’s presidency

Political parties 0
Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, daughter to Nigerian “President-elect”, Bola Tinubu, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.