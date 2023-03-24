Woman docked for allegedly swindling employer of N3m

Read audio

Abuja, March 24, 2022

A 37-year-old woman, Letty Obasi, was on Friday arraigned before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly swindling her employer, Zarzify Bakery, of N3 million.

Obasi of No. 12, Park Road, Gwagwalada, Abuja was charged with criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that sometime in 2019, the defendant was employed as an accountant by Zarzify Bakery located at Plot 300, Industrial Layout, Jikwoyi, Abuja.

Osho alleged that in 2021, the defendant criminally defrauded Zarzify Bakery of N3 million.

He told the court that when the defendant was asked about the money, she could not give a satisfactory explanation of the money.

He said that the matter was reported at the Kurudu Divisional Headquarters by one Ologun Dele, of jikwoyi, Abuja.

Osho said the offences contravened Sections 309, 312 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N3 million with two sureties in like sum.

Mayana said one of the sureties must be a civil servant and the other a community leader.

The judge said the sureties must provide a valid means of identity, affidavit of kingship, statement of account and an address to be verified by the court.

Mayana adjourned the case until May 19 for hearing.(www.naija247news.com)

By Peter Okafor