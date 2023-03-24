Menu
Nigeria EconomyBanking institutions

Wema Bank Begins Hackaholics 4.0 competition.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 24, 2023.

March 24, 2023.

Wema Bank Plc has announced that it has opened application entries for the fourth edition of Hackaholics 4.0, a tech based talent competition.
The bank’s Executive Director of Digital Services, Tunde Mabawonku restated the bank’s commitment to innovation and empowerment for SMEs in the digital space.
 “Just as we redefined experiential banking with ALAT, Hackaholics is at the heart of our innovative project for startups. We are poised to host the largest campus hackahon this year.
“As we plan the next eight decades of Wema Bank, we need to innovate and help encourage others on how to innovate. We try to get the best and brightest and give the country ideas on how to transform out organisations to become world class.”
According to Wema Bank, the fourth edition of Hackaholics competition will be focused on building finance beyond technology.         (www.naija247news.com).
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

