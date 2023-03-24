Menu
Nigeria stock market

Stock market plunge by 0.02% as 17 equities shed weight

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The stock market on Thursday closed on a bearish note, occasioned by profit taking in 17 stocks.

The All Share Index dipped by 0.02% to close at 54,924.08 points from the previous close of 54,936.11 points.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N29.921 trillion, down by 0.02% from the previous close of N29.927 trillion, thereby shedding N6 billion.

An aggregate of 117.9 million units of shares were traded in 2,575 deals, valued at N1.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 14 equities emerged as gainers against 17 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Sunu Assurance led other gainers with 9.09% growth, closing at N0.48 from N0.44 it closed last session.

Transcorp Hotel and Academy Press among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.32% and 7.50% respectively.

Percentage Losers

NCR led other price decliners, shedding 9.96% of its share price to close at N2.35 from the previous close of N2.61.

Linkage Assurance, MANSARD and Royal Exchange dropped their share prices by 8.70%, 7.50% and 4.17% respectively.

Volume Drivers

TRANSCORP traded about 23 million units of its shares in 78 deals, valued at N31 million.

FBNH traded about 13 million units of its shares in 141 deals, valued at N143.6 million.

Fidelity Bank traded about 16.9 million units of its shares in 62 deals, valued at N88 million.                      (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

