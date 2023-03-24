Menu
Seplat Energy terminates agreement with Co-founder Orjiako, Amaze Ltd. 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Seplat Energy has announced the termination with immediate effect of the Consultancy Agreement between the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary and its co-founder, Dr. A.B.C Orjiako, acting through Amaze Limited. Under the Consultancy Agreement, Dr. Orjiako was obliged to provide defined assistance with certain external stakeholder engagements following his retirement from the Board after the 2022 Annual General Meeting in May 2022.

The termination follows the suspension of the Consultancy Agreement on 13 February 2023, as unanimously approved by the Board of Directors, following repeated warnings about breaches of a material nature, such as unilaterally making significant commitments on Seplat’s letterhead without prior Board authority or knowledge.

This course of action was necessary to protect the Company and its Shareholders, Directors, and Officers from potential and increasing liability arising from the conduct of the Consultants, Dr. Orjiako and Amaze Limited.

The Company has commenced legal action against Dr Orjiako and Amaze Limited at the Federal High Court in Abuja, to seek appropriate legal remedies.

Seplat Energy reiterates its commitment to high standards of corporate governance across all areas of its business. The matter is now sub judice and awaiting resolution by the Court.                                    (www.naija247news.com).

Aluminium Extrusion Plc posts N2.64bn as turnover in FY 2022
Naira Loses Against US Dollar, Exchanges at N461.67.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

