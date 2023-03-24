Rainstorm wreaks Havoc in Kwara, Two Escape Death.

Read audio

March 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

About two occupants in a moving car have narrowly escaped death when a political signpost fell on their vehicle during a heavy downpour in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital.

The rain which fell for some minutes and accompanied by strong wind storms wreaked havoc in the city damaging cars, buildings, electric poles, wire and shops. Political sign posts were not left out.

It was gathered that residents in the Taiwo, Unity, Itamodu areas of Ilorin metropolis were left counting their losses after the rainstorm destroyed properties estimated at several millions of naira.

Furthermore, several signposts were brought down by the torrential rain blocking the major road in Sawmill, Taiwo and Unity areas of the metropolis.

Newsmen gathered that the rain which was accompanied by a strong wind storm also caused great damage to buildings in some parts of Kwara state like Oke-Ero Local Government Area of the state.

The Kwara state Fire Service however said that the incident did not claim any life adding that the two occupants of a car on which a sign post fell on Unity Road escaped from the car.

Head of Media and Publicity of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle said that the rainstorm damaged many houses in Taiwo Isale, Unity Road, Ita Amodu areas among other areas of the town.

He said, “what would have been the worst was the fallen political sign posts which fell on a car at Unity Road adding that the occupants of the car had gone down before men of the fire service came to their rescue.”

Adekunle said that the director of the state fire service, Prince John Famuyiwa had advised the people of the state to always remain indoors anytime they observed that rain was going to fall.

Famiyiwa also warned vehicle owners and drivers to keep off the streets whenever rain was falling or about to fall for the safety of their lives.

Also speaking on the incident, the Director General of Kwara State Signage and Advertisement, KWASAA Mr Olorunshola Omotayo said efforts are ongoing to clear the falling signposts off the road to allow free flow of traffic adding that the damage would also be evaluated.

Meanwhile, Kwara state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had sympathized with residents of the state over rainstorm, flooding incidents.

A statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor on Friday stated that Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had sympathised with residents of Ilorin and some communities in the state who were affected by the rainstorm and flooding of Thursday night.

“The governor described the incidents as unfortunate. He is sad about the havoc that the rainstorm wreaked on public and private properties, especially in Ilorin metropolis, Oke Ero, and some other areas,” according to a government statement on Friday.

“The governor is aware of and commends the ongoing efforts of relevant government agencies to evacuate the many fallen signposts and clear the highways for free movement of traffic.

“While the state government will collaborate with the federal government to continually tackle the question of flooding, the government appeals to members of the public to avoid littering the drainages or blocking free flow of water”, the statement said. (www.naija247news.com).