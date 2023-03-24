Menu
Financial Markets

Naira Loses Against US Dollar, Exchanges at N461.67.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 24, 2023.

Naira on Thursday depreciated against the dollar across  investors and exporters window, exchanging at N461.67.

After trading on Thursday, Naira depreciated by 0.04 percent as the dollar was quoted at N461.67 as against the last close of N461.50 on Wednesday at the Investors and Exporters  window

The open indicative rate closed at N461.25 to the dollar on Thursday.

An exchange rate of N462.50 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N461.67.

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 80.03 million dollars was traded at the official investors’ and exporters’ window.                  (www.naija247news.com).

Seplat Energy terminates agreement with Co-founder Orjiako, Amaze Ltd. 
FG to receive 2500 Tonnes of Wheat from Ukraine.
