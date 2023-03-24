Menu
Man shows up in Rihanna’s house to Propose .

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Police men were called in to Rihanna’s house yesterday, March 23, after a man showed up to ask for her hand in marriage.

Security officials told TMZ that the man traveled from South Carolina, walked up to Rihanna’s home on Thursday where he faced her security.

After the man revealed he was there to propose to the singer, Rihanna’s team called the cops right away. When officers arrived, they put the man in handcuffs, got him in a car and had a serious chat about his intentions.

It was further revealed that though the man who was dressed in a red Nike hoodie had not broken any laws, he was asked to leave and told not to return. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

