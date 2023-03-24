Menu
Lori Harvey and Damson Split after Three Months of dating

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 24, 2023.

The youngest daughter of Steve Harvey recently went public with her relationship with actor Damson Idris.

Snowfall actor Damson Idris and model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey has reportedly called it quits with Actor Damson Idris after a three-month-long relationship.

The two were first linked on January 13, when they were spotted holding hands and leaving Harvey’s birthday party in West Hollywood.

The two then went Instagram official with a story post by Idris. The picture uploaded showed the two cozying up and Idris kissing Harvey on the cheek with the caption “Happy Birthday Nunu.”

However, the two are no longer seeing each other, a source close to Harvey told Media Take Out.

“They were dating and it was great, but they’re no longer around each other like that,” the source explained.

“There’s no beef, no cheating, nothing like that. They’re just doing their own thing right now,” the friend added.

Idris was seen last week at the premiere of ‘Swarm,’ a new Amazon Prime TV series that Idris stars in. He wasn’t accompanied by Harvey. He also attended the NAACP Image Awards alone, which was two weeks ago.

The last time the couple was seen publicly together was around a month ago at the Snowfall Premiere. Just a day before the premiere, the couple celebrated Valentine’s Day together.    (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
FG to receive 2500 Tonnes of Wheat from Ukraine.
