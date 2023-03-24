Housewife allegedly pours hot water, beans on neighbour

Read audio

Abuja, March 24, 2023

A housewife, Nafisa Abbas, on Friday appeared before a Grade 1 Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly causing grievous hurt on her neighbour.

The police charged Abbas, 20, with voluntarily causing grievous hurt and inciting disturbance.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that sometime in December 2022, the defendant poured hot water and beans on her neighbour, causing her injuries.

Osho said that the alleged victim went to her other neighbour’s kitchen to fetch water to bathe her baby when the alleged incident happened.

He said that the incident occurred at their residence behind ECWA Church in Karu, Abuja.

Osho said that the defendant had been brought to Karu Police Station on several occasions for inciting public disturbance and had been warned by the police to desist from the act.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 248(2) and 114 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Umar Mayana, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The judge held that the sureties must provide means of identification and verifiable addresses

The judge adjourned the case until March 28 for substantive hearing. (www.naija247news.com)