Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Housewife allegedly pours hot water, beans on neighbour

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Read audio

Abuja, March 24, 2023

A housewife, Nafisa Abbas, on Friday appeared before a Grade 1 Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly causing grievous hurt on her neighbour.

The police charged Abbas, 20, with voluntarily causing grievous hurt and inciting disturbance.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that sometime in December 2022, the defendant poured hot water and beans on her neighbour, causing her injuries.

Osho said that the alleged victim went to her other neighbour’s kitchen to fetch water to bathe her baby when the alleged incident happened.

He said that the incident occurred at their residence behind ECWA Church in Karu, Abuja.

Osho said that the defendant had been brought to Karu Police Station on several occasions for inciting public disturbance and had been warned by the police to desist from the act.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 248(2) and 114 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Umar Mayana, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The judge held that the sureties must provide means of identification and verifiable addresses

The judge adjourned the case until March 28 for substantive hearing.  (www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Adeleke wins at Appeal Court, Oyetola fined with N500,000
Next article
Petroleum stakeholders outline strategies for post-subsidy era
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NNPCL Projects N674bn post-PIA annual profit.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC)...

CBN evacuates banknotes to Deposit Money Banks.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Woman docked for allegedly swindling employer of N3m

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Abuja, March 24, 2022 A 37-year-old woman, Letty Obasi, was...

Man shows up in Rihanna’s house to Propose .

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Police men were called in to...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NNPCL Projects N674bn post-PIA annual profit.

Companies & Markets 0
March 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC)...

CBN evacuates banknotes to Deposit Money Banks.

Nigeria Economy 0
March 24, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)...

Woman docked for allegedly swindling employer of N3m

Cases & Trials 0
Abuja, March 24, 2022 A 37-year-old woman, Letty Obasi, was...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.