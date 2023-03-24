Guinea Bissau Clip Super Eagles Wings In Abuja

Mama Samba Balde’s 29 th minute goal, a brilliant strike condemned the Super Eagles to a 0-1 defeat at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday and took Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs top of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification table.

Defender Bright Osayi-Samuel’s grounder was diverted away from goal in the second minute, Samuel Chukwueze’s 7 th minute shot was charged down by an alert rearguard and Victor Osimhen struck the body of goalkeeper Jonas Mendes with 16 minutes gone.

The visitors had threatened in the quarter-hour when it took a quick intervention by Wilfred Ndidi to cut off Alfa Semedo Esteves in the box.

The Super Eagles’ defence failed to heed that warning, and 14 minutes later, when Fali Cande heaved a long thrust forward that escaped the attention of both Calving Bassey and Kevin Akpoguma, Balde swiftly caught on, controlled the ball expertly and flicked it past onrushing Francis Uzoho for the only goal of the match.