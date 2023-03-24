Menu
FG to receive 2500 Tonnes of Wheat from Ukraine.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 24, 2023.

The Federal Government has disclosed that it is expecting no less than 25,000 metric tonnes of wheat from war-torn Ukraine ,with Port Harcourt as the target location for the grains.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Abubakar, disclosed this on Wednesday during a briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Mohammed Abubakar revealed that Port Harcourt had been selected as the hub for the 25,000 metric tonnes on wheat expected from Ukraine, as Russia also extends its supply of grains to the country through a United Nations arrangement.

The agriculture minister stated that the wheat consignment from Ukraine is on the high sea, he noted that the hub would create economic activities in the area.

Meanwhile, the FEC also approved N459 billion worth of contracts for projects in the Ministry of Transportation and construction of barracks for personnel of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Of the cumulative figure, over N510 million contract is approved for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is geared towards the construction and supply of customised Fire Service search and rescue vans for extrication of accident victims. (www.naija247news.com).

