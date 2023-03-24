Menu
Fatal Crash Kills 25 in Bauchi.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Twenty five people have been Confirmed dead in a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday, 24 March, 2023 in Bauchi State.

A crash report from RS12.11… Azare /Gamawa Station Office of the Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safely Corps (FRSC) revealed that 10 others were injured in the fatal crash.

The report signed by DRC A I Mohammed for the Unit Commander, RS 12.11 Azare, contained that the crash occurred at 16:30hrs on Thursday and was reported at 16:38hrs while the arrival time of FRSC personnel was 1650hrs taking them 12 minutes to respond.

The route of the crash is Hadeja -Potiskum Federal highway, while the location is Udubo in Gamawa LGA of Bauchi State.

The number of people involved in the crash was 35 of which 25 comprising 9 male adults, 11 female adults, 2 male children, and 3 female children were killed while 10 male adults were injured.

The fatal crash involved one vehicle, an Ash colour Toyota Hummer bus used for commercial purposes with registration number, JMA

Though the road is in a good condition, the probable cause of the fatal crash was overloading (OVLl, speed limit violation (SPV), Tyre burst, and lost of control (LOC). The injuries were merely bruises

The FRSC discovered that 24 of the victims were inside the vehicle while 11 were outside under a tree close to a car wash, as stated by the NPF.

The action taken was that the injured victims were taken to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Azare, for medical attention while the corpses were taken to Hadeja in Jigawa state for burial.    (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

