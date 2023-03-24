Aluminium Extrusion Plc posts N2.64bn as turnover in FY 2022

Read audio

March 24, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Aluminium Extrusion Plc on Thursday reported its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The Company reported a turnover of N2.637 billion for the 12 months period, marginally up by 0.07% from N2.635 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N48.529 million was reported for the period under review, down by 27.5% from N66.941 reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at 22 kobo.

At the share price of N6.5, the P/E ratio of Aluminium Extrusion stands at 29.46x with earnings yield of 3.39%. (www.naija247news.com).