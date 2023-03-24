Menu
Aluminium Extrusion Plc posts N2.64bn as turnover in FY 2022

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 24, 2023.

Aluminium Extrusion Plc on Thursday reported its Audited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The Company reported a turnover of N2.637 billion for the 12 months period, marginally up by 0.07% from N2.635 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N48.529 million was reported for the period under review, down by 27.5% from N66.941 reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at 22 kobo.

At the share price of N6.5, the P/E ratio of Aluminium Extrusion stands at 29.46x with earnings yield of 3.39%.           (www.naija247news.com).

