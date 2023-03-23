Menu
You’re mad for putting my mum’s name in your mouth – BBNaija Whitemoney

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has slammed actress Victoria Inyama over a comment she made about him.

Inyama who was reacting to a video of Whitemoney telling men that all they need is money to get any woman they want, had said that the reality show star is projecting his disgust of his mother by generalizing all women as his mother.

Reacting to Inyama’s comment, Whitemoney stated that not everything is for clout and people should learn to move on if they don’t agree with certain things.

He added that she should have attacked just him and leave his mother who raised him well out of her comment. He went on to rain abuses on the actress who he said just wants to get on the trends list with his name.                      (www.naija247news.com).

Gombe Former speaker dies in auto crash
How Afrobeats took over the world — and is still evolving
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

I Doesn't See Myself Handing Over Presidency to Tinubu, Buhari Tells Close Associates

News Wire -
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly told his close...

World Athletics bans "medically turned women' athletes from track, tightens testosterone rules

Idowu Peters -
Transgender women who "have gone through male puberty" will...

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu's brother loses London court challenge against UK

Kudirat Bukola -
Kanu's brother, Kingsley Kanu, brought a judicial review against Britain's Foreign Office over its alleged refusal to acknowledge that Nnamdi Kanu, who holds Nigerian and British citizenship, was the victim of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021.

Nigerian govt aims to release all funds from foreign airlines' ticket sales – minister

Kudirat Bukola -
ABUJA, March 23 - Nigeria is aiming to release...

