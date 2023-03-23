You’re mad for putting my mum’s name in your mouth – BBNaija Whitemoney

Read audio

March 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has slammed actress Victoria Inyama over a comment she made about him.

Inyama who was reacting to a video of Whitemoney telling men that all they need is money to get any woman they want, had said that the reality show star is projecting his disgust of his mother by generalizing all women as his mother.

Reacting to Inyama’s comment, Whitemoney stated that not everything is for clout and people should learn to move on if they don’t agree with certain things.

He added that she should have attacked just him and leave his mother who raised him well out of her comment. He went on to rain abuses on the actress who he said just wants to get on the trends list with his name. (www.naija247news.com).