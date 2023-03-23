Menu
Jumia,Oraimo collaborates to bridge tech ecosystem gap

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 23, 2023.

Offering the right product and service to the right customers in the right market and at the right time is half part of being in business. The other half is having the right partners, technologies, and strategies to help you reach the market and deliver your products and services.

The most successful technology ecosystems help you bridge the gap between customers, partners, products, technologies, and markets to help you deal with your responsibilities and innovate at a much higher rate.

Jumia, the leading pan-African e-commerce platform, has announced the launch of its annual “Tech Week” campaign, an initiative aimed at providing consumers access to authentic tech devices such as mobile phones and accessories, TVs, computers, cameras, video games and much more.

Jumia Tech week has already started, it is meant to give you a massive discount on top-tech brands from different categories ranging from mobile phones and accessories, TVs, computers, cameras, video games, and much more. Naija247news reports.

Scheduled to run from March 20th to April 2nd, the Tech Week campaign offers all consumers nationwide the opportunity to upgrade their tech devices for less from renowned brands like Xiaomi, Oraimo, Samsung, Tecno, Infinix, Edifier, Weyon, Nexus, Haier Thermocool, Scanfrost, and Binatone, amongst others.

CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi said:.

“We believe that everyone should have access to quality products at competitive prices, and we are committed to making this a reality. By partnering with leading brands to provide our consumers with access to the latest tech devices, we hope to help bridge the digital divide and empower more people to achieve their full potential. Consumers can be sure to have their tech needs met during this campaign. At Jumia, we remain committed to providing the best shopping experience to our consumers across the country,” said.

“Oraimo is delighted to partner with Jumia for this year’s Tech Week. We believe that this partnership is of great significance as it enables us to showcase our innovative and cutting-edge mobile accessories and lifestyle offerings to a wider audience in Nigeria. As a leading e-commerce platform committed to delivering quality products and excellent customer service, Jumia is the perfect partner for oraimo. Through this collaboration, we are determined to bring amazing offers and deals to our customers and ensure that they have access to our high-quality products. We are excited to work alongside Jumia to provide our customers with a seamless shopping experience and build a lasting relationship with them. Together, we are committed to delivering the best products and services to our customers, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Jumia,” said Alex Liu, E-Commerce Operation Manager, Oraimo Technology Limited.

As technology continues to play a vital role in shaping the way we live and work, it’s no surprise that more Nigerians are leveraging its power to improve themselves.

According to a recent digital report by Meltwater, there were 122.5 million internet users in Nigeria at the start of 2023, and internet penetration stood at 55.4 percent. These figures are a testament to the growing importance of technology in Nigeria and the increasing role it plays in driving the country’s economy. Jumia remains committed to empowering more Nigerians to take advantage of the benefits of technology through initiatives like Tech Week.(www.naija247news.com).

