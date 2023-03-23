Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Gombe Former speaker dies in auto crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nasiru Abubakar Nono, a former Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, has died in an auto crash along Abuja-Keffi expressway.

The former Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Buba Shanu, who confirmed the news said late Nono was travelling alongside a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Haruna Fada, when the accident occurred on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

He, however, said Fada survived the crash and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“He (Nono), died in a motor accident along Abuja Keffi expressway. He was travelling with Hon. Haruna Usman Fada, former House of Assembly member who survived and is currently receiving treatment,” Shanu said.             (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
The new talent lighting up Nigeria’s bestseller lists
Next article
You’re mad for putting my mum’s name in your mouth – BBNaija Whitemoney
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I Doesn’t See Myself Handing Over Presidency to Tinubu, Buhari Tells Close Associates

News Wire -
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly told his close...

World Athletics bans “medically turned women’ athletes from track, tightens testosterone rules

Idowu Peters -
Transgender women who "have gone through male puberty" will...

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu’s brother loses London court challenge against UK

Kudirat Bukola -
Kanu's brother, Kingsley Kanu, brought a judicial review against Britain's Foreign Office over its alleged refusal to acknowledge that Nnamdi Kanu, who holds Nigerian and British citizenship, was the victim of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021.

Nigerian govt aims to release all funds from foreign airlines’ ticket sales – minister

Kudirat Bukola -
ABUJA, March 23 - Nigeria is aiming to release...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I Doesn’t See Myself Handing Over Presidency to Tinubu, Buhari Tells Close Associates

Analysis 0
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly told his close...

World Athletics bans “medically turned women’ athletes from track, tightens testosterone rules

Europa League 0
Transgender women who "have gone through male puberty" will...

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu’s brother loses London court challenge against UK

Analysis 0
Kanu's brother, Kingsley Kanu, brought a judicial review against Britain's Foreign Office over its alleged refusal to acknowledge that Nnamdi Kanu, who holds Nigerian and British citizenship, was the victim of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021.

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.