Gombe Former speaker dies in auto crash

Read audio

March 23, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nasiru Abubakar Nono, a former Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, has died in an auto crash along Abuja-Keffi expressway.

The former Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Buba Shanu, who confirmed the news said late Nono was travelling alongside a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Haruna Fada, when the accident occurred on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

He, however, said Fada survived the crash and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“He (Nono), died in a motor accident along Abuja Keffi expressway. He was travelling with Hon. Haruna Usman Fada, former House of Assembly member who survived and is currently receiving treatment,” Shanu said. (www.naija247news.com).