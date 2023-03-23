Menu
Search
Subscribe
2023 Women's World Cup

FIFA starts bidding process for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Read audio

The FIFA Council will select up to three bids, with the FIFA Congress then voting to appoint the host(s) through an open vote

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 23, 2023/ — Most comprehensive bidding process in the history of the competition; Member associations to express interest by 21 April 2023; Tournament host(s) expected to be appointed by the FIFA Congress (www.FIFA.com) on 17 May 2024.

FIFA launched the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ today, with the Congress expected to appoint, for the first time ever, the host(s) of the 2027 edition on 17 May 2024.

The process for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ maintains all key elements from the successful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ bidding process, such as the publication of key content and documentation, the inclusion of robust rules of conduct and the implementation of a comprehensive evaluation model.

In addition, the 2027 process has been further enhanced to include the following new elements:

Decision-making process

The FIFA Council will select up to three bids, with the FIFA Congress then voting to appoint the host(s) through an open vote.

Bid Evaluation Task Force

FIFA will establish a Bid Evaluation Task Force to evaluate all bids submitted for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. The composition of the Bid Evaluation Task Force will be approved by the FIFA Council following confirmation of the bidding member associations.

Additional integrity measures

In addition to appointing an independent audit company to monitor FIFA’s compliance with the principles and procedures of the bidding process, each bidder will also be required to appoint a Bid Compliance and Ethics Officer to monitor their compliance with the bidding process.

Key dates

Member associations will have until 21 April 2023 to submit their expressions of interest to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027.

Other key dates include:

19 May 2023: Member associations to confirm their interest in bidding to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup by submitting the Bidding Agreement

August 2023: Bid workshop and observer programme to take place during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

8 December 2023: Member associations to submit their bids to FIFA

February 2024: FIFA to organise on-site inspection visits to bidding countries

May 2024: Publication of FIFA’s Bid Evaluation Report

Q2 2024: Designation of bids by the FIFA Council

17 May 2024: Appointment of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 host(s) by the FIFA Congress

The above dates are subject to change.

“The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 will build on the legacy of the record-breaking edition that Australia and New Zealand are due to organise in a few months. In line with FIFA’s commitment to women’s football, this bidding process sets new standards and puts us on track to host an outstanding event in 2027 on and off the pitch,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Further details on the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 bidding process are available in the following Overview Document (https://apo-opa.info/3JZykaL).

The Bidding Regulations are available here (https://apo-opa.info/3neQSMl)

Previous article
Under Modern Slavery Act: Nigeria’s Ekweremadu, wife, doctor guilty of organ trafficking to UK
Next article
The new talent lighting up Nigeria’s bestseller lists
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

I Doesn’t See Myself Handing Over Presidency to Tinubu, Buhari Tells Close Associates

News Wire -
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly told his close...

World Athletics bans “medically turned women’ athletes from track, tightens testosterone rules

Idowu Peters -
Transgender women who "have gone through male puberty" will...

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu’s brother loses London court challenge against UK

Kudirat Bukola -
Kanu's brother, Kingsley Kanu, brought a judicial review against Britain's Foreign Office over its alleged refusal to acknowledge that Nnamdi Kanu, who holds Nigerian and British citizenship, was the victim of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021.

Nigerian govt aims to release all funds from foreign airlines’ ticket sales – minister

Kudirat Bukola -
ABUJA, March 23 - Nigeria is aiming to release...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I Doesn’t See Myself Handing Over Presidency to Tinubu, Buhari Tells Close Associates

Analysis 0
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly told his close...

World Athletics bans “medically turned women’ athletes from track, tightens testosterone rules

Europa League 0
Transgender women who "have gone through male puberty" will...

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu’s brother loses London court challenge against UK

Analysis 0
Kanu's brother, Kingsley Kanu, brought a judicial review against Britain's Foreign Office over its alleged refusal to acknowledge that Nnamdi Kanu, who holds Nigerian and British citizenship, was the victim of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria in June 2021.

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.