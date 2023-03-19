Unity Bank Plc Board Chairman Aminu Babangida Steps Down

Read audio

Two Appointed as Non-Executive Directors

In accordance with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Rule Book, we hereby notify the NGX and the investing public of the following developments in Unity Bank Ple (the Bank):

1. Retirement of Mr. Aminu Babangida (Chairman of the Board of Directors) and Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo (Non- Executive Director)

The Bank wishes to announce the retirement of Mr. Aminu Babangida (Chairman of the Board of Directors) and Dr. Oluwafunsho Obasanjo (Non-Executive Director) effective March 18, 2023. This follows the expiration of their tenure as directors on the Board of the Bank and in compliance with the prescribed tenure for Non-Executive Directors under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Code of Corporate Governance for Banks.

The Board accepted their retirement and appreciates their excellent leadership roles, strategic insights, immense contributions to the growth of the Bank and wishes them success in their future endeavours.

2. Appointment of Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Bashir as the Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank

The Board has also considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Bashir as the Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Bashir was the Chairman of the Board Finance & General Purpose Committee and he was appointed to the Board of Unity Bank Plc on November 21, 2017. He was a Member of Board Credit Committee, Board Governance & Nominations Committee and Board Risk Management & Audit Committee amongst others.

Mr. Bashir is an accomplished and versatile individual with vast experience in both public and private sector. He has proven to be a passionate leader, with a track record of successful management, extensive knowledge of operations and project management. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Nigeria and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Business School of Netherlands.

3. Appointment of Two (2) Non-Executive Directors

The Board also approved the appointment of Professor Iyabo Obasanjo and Ms. Halima Babangida as Non-Executive Directors on the Board of the Bank, subject to the approval of the CBN.

Profile Of Professor Iyabo Obasanjo

Prof. Obasanjo is an Associate Professor, Faculty Affiliate, Africana Studies Program at College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia, USA. She was also an Assistant Professor at College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia USA, State Commissioner for Health, Ministry of Health, Ogun State, and a Distinguished Senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Prof. Obasanjo studied Veterinary Medicine at the University of Ibadan. She furthered her studies at the University of California, Davis, USA and acquired a Masters in Preventive Veterinary Medicine (MPVM) and she also has a PhD in Epidemiology, Minor: Immunology from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York, USA.

She is a multi-skilled professional with very robust years of experience, proven problem solving and strong leadership skills. She has over the years demonstrated the ability to develop positive business relationships, evidenced by remarkable track records.

Profile of Ms. Halima babangida

Ms. Halima Babangida is a proven visionary, strategic leader and turn around manager that translates business strategies into maximum earnings at minimum cost. She is an expert in enhancing profitability, developing strategic initiatives, international relationships and she is very knowledgeable in implementing necessary controls to ensure compliance and hitch free business.

She studied Business Management at the AGSB University, Switzerland and Business Administration from Montruex School of Business, Switzerland. She has cognate experience in stevedoring, logistics, farming/food chain industry and in the real estate and property management businesses.