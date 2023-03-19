Menu
Simon, Ndidi Set To Arrive Super Eagles Camp Today

Moses Simon will be one of the early birds at the Super Eagles’ John Woods Hotel abode as invited begin to stream in for the quickfire double 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Guinea Bissau’s Djurtus.

Simon, who plays for FC Nantes of France, will arrive on Sunday alongside TSG Hoffenheim of Germany defender Kevin Akpoguma. Leicester City of England duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are also expected in town the same day.

The ambipedal Simon, one of the longest-serving players in the team, is expected to play a key role in the two games that could see the Super Eagles snatch an early ticket to the 34th AFCON finals in Cote d’Ivoire early next year.

Akpoguma, who captained Germany at the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand in 2015 before committing to Nigeria a few years, will be among the pillars at the rear.

With six maximum points from their previous two matches, victory in the top-of-the-table clashes will see the three-time champions soar to 12 points and most probably in an unassailable position.

Sierra Leone could earn six points in their clashes with Sao Tome and Principe, but that still keeps them on seven points, and the Super Eagles still have a home game against bottom-of-the-table Sao Tome and Principe on the final matchday of the campaign.

Majority of the remaining 19 invited players are expected in Abuja on Monday.

