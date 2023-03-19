Menu
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Appoints Olubukola Olonade-Agaga as Acting Company Secretary

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc hereby notifies that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the appointment of Mrs. Olubukola Olonade-Agaga as Acting Company Secretary with effect from 14th March 2023.

Mrs. Olubukola Olonade-Agaga is a lawyer with over 20 years of experience in company secretarial and corporate governance practice.

Prior to her appointment with the Company, she has been a Managing Associate in a top-tier law firm in Nigeria where she has worked with various companies and acquired extensive knowledge and experience, which she will bring to bear in her role with the Company.

As the Acting Company Secretary, Mrs. Olonade-Agaga will guide the Board in ensuring compliance with regulatory and statutory requirements.

