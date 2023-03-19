Menu
Analysis

BREAKING NEWS: Ma’am Aisha Binani become Nigeria’s first female governor-elect in Adamawa state

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Madam Aisha Binani is reported becomes Nigeria’s first female governor-elect in Adamawa state’s gubernatorial elections.

Checks by Naija247News revealed that Binani scored the highest number of votes cast in all the 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa.

History beckons in Nigerian politics as Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, is on her way to emerge the first female governor-elect in the country.

The Senator, currently representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, squared up against the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the keenly-contested race.

Meanwhile, results collated at all the polling units in the 21 Local Government Areas of Adamawa State on Saturday, March 18, 2023, showed that Binani has recorded the majority of votes ahead of her fellow contestants.

As contained in the results sheet sighted by this reporter, Binani, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled a total of 409,909 votes to defeat Fintiri who scored 406,617 votes.

Binani on her way to become Nigeria’s first female governor-elect.

Barring any change in the equation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to make the results official in the coming hours.

Gunmen Attack INEC Officials,6 Missing in Kogi.
Election Observation Mission Monitoring the Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

