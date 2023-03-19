I’m really sorry – DJ Switch tells Igbos

Read audio

March 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch, has expressed grief over the treatment against the Igbo in Lagos State.

The Igbo suffered open rejection in Lagos State and were publicly stopped from casting their votes in the presence of security agencies.

The songwriter and musician wondered why among many other tribes resident in Lagos State, the Igbo were the ones picked and subjected to rejection, abuse and threats.

The 2023 Lagos State gubernatorial election was marred by a high level of violence and intimidation.