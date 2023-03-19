FGN Bond Yields Rise as Traders Sell Ahead of the Auction Next Week…

Read audio

In the just-concluded week, bearish sentiment

dominated the bond market as traders sold off in

anticipation of higher stop rates.

Hence, the values of FGN bonds traded at the secondary market moderated as yields rose for most

maturities tracked.

Specifically, the 10-year 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 and the 20-year 16.25% FGN APR 2037 notes fell by N0.35 and N0.29, respectively; their corresponding yields expanded to 12.45% (from 12.36%) and 15.40%

(from 15.00%), respectively.

However, the yield on the 15-year 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 and the 30-year 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 stayed unchanged at 14.68% and 15.00%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market declined for all maturities tracked due to sustainedsellingpressure.

Specifically, the 10-year 6.38% JUL 12 2023,the 20-year 7.69% FEB 23 2038,and the 30-year 7.62% NOV 28 2047 lost USD0.20,USD5.63,and USD5.49,whiletheircorrespondingyieldsincreasedto14.41%(from13.31%),13.72% (from 12.51%), and 13.21% (from 12.11%), respectively.

In the new week, the DMO will auction N360 billion worth of bonds; viz: N90 billion (a piece) for the 13.98% FGN FEB 2028, 12.50% FGN APR 2032, 16.25% FGN APR 2037, and 14.80% FGN APR 2049 re-openings.

Hence, we expect the stop rates to rise further given the rising inflationary pressure of 21.91% in February.