Menu
Search
Subscribe
FGN Bonds

FGN Bond Yields Rise as Traders Sell Ahead of the Auction Next Week…

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Read audio

In the just-concluded week, bearish sentiment
dominated the bond market as traders sold off in
anticipation of higher stop rates.

Hence, the values of FGN bonds traded at the secondary market moderated as yields rose for most
maturities tracked.

Specifically, the 10-year 16.29% FGN MAR 2027 and the 20-year 16.25% FGN APR 2037 notes fell by N0.35 and N0.29, respectively; their corresponding yields expanded to 12.45% (from 12.36%) and 15.40%
(from 15.00%), respectively.

However, the yield on the 15-year 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 and the 30-year 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 stayed unchanged at 14.68% and 15.00%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the value of FGN Eurobonds traded at the international capital market declined for all maturities tracked due to sustainedsellingpressure.

Specifically, the 10-year 6.38% JUL 12 2023,the 20-year 7.69% FEB 23 2038,and the 30-year 7.62% NOV 28 2047 lost USD0.20,USD5.63,and USD5.49,whiletheircorrespondingyieldsincreasedto14.41%(from13.31%),13.72% (from 12.51%), and 13.21% (from 12.11%), respectively.

In the new week, the DMO will auction N360 billion worth of bonds; viz: N90 billion (a piece) for the 13.98% FGN FEB 2028, 12.50% FGN APR 2032, 16.25% FGN APR 2037, and 14.80% FGN APR 2049 re-openings.

Hence, we expect the stop rates to rise further given the rising inflationary pressure of 21.91% in February.

Previous article
NITTY Moves Upward in Tandem with Stop Rates for 364-Day Maturity…
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NITTY Moves Upward in Tandem with Stop Rates for 364-Day Maturity…

Godwin Okafor -
In the just-concluded week, CBN refinanced N161.87 billion of...

Demand Pressure, Scarcity Drags Naira in the Mix-Bag Across FX Segments….

Godwin Okafor -
The demand for the dollar in the FX market...

Soaring Inflation Levels Still A Front-Burner Ahead of the March MPC Meeting

Godwin Okafor -
However, at its last meeting in January, the committee raised the policy rate by +100 basis points to 17.50% while keeping other parameters constant and citing the elevated inflation level as the driving force.

Simon, Ndidi Set To Arrive Super Eagles Camp Today

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Moses Simon will be one of the early birds...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NITTY Moves Upward in Tandem with Stop Rates for 364-Day Maturity…

Treasury Bills 0
In the just-concluded week, CBN refinanced N161.87 billion of...

Demand Pressure, Scarcity Drags Naira in the Mix-Bag Across FX Segments….

Money Market 0
The demand for the dollar in the FX market...

Soaring Inflation Levels Still A Front-Burner Ahead of the March MPC Meeting

Analysis 0
However, at its last meeting in January, the committee raised the policy rate by +100 basis points to 17.50% while keeping other parameters constant and citing the elevated inflation level as the driving force.

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.