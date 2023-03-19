Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

FBN Holdings Shares Plunge as Analysts Place Stock on Weak Upside Sales

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Read audio

FBN Holdings Plc, share price declined by 2.7% over the last seven days’ trading sessions in the stock market ahead of the group’s 2022 financial year earnings release.

The decline was however below 4.9% lost by the banking index, according to trading data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) last week.

FBNH was sold at N10.70, per share on Friday, down from N11 as trading activities at the local bourse ended on a bearish note – its market valuation fell to N380 billion.

With 35.895 billion outstanding shares, the bank’s share price hit N12.40 some 52 weeks ago, and its lowest within the period was N8.20.

The group valuation had climbed to N440 billion after Femi Otedola’s large share purchase changed the boardroom composition.

In the third quarter of the financial year 2022, FBNH declared N39.77 billion as pretax profit, which was a significant increase compared to N7.7 billion it posted earlier.

The group’s successful balance sheet cleanup helped earnings performance but the elephant is getting too heavy to get up and run farther.

FBNH stock lack capital appreciation potential and its dividend payment is not the best in class for a Tier-1 category.

A slew of analysts has placed the stock on sell buckets over weak upside potential.

You can imagine the bullish momentum in the Nigerian stock market since the beginning of 2023 has had no positive impact on FBNH valuation, despite a surge in the NGX banking index.

The stock market lost steam last week as big bank crashes in the United States sent jitter across the global market. Somehow, the Nigerian market reacted to the development negatively despite the absence of a red signal.

How investing in FBNH adds value to shareholders has been subjected to discussion across Broadstreet – relatively weak dividend payment versus peers and negative share price movement.

Stockbrokers in an effort to gain insight into client investment profiles have understood that some shareholders pursue a strategy of investing in stocks that issue regular dividends in order to get consistent income, while simultaneously benefiting from any appreciation in that business’ share price.

FBHN share price has no skin in this, though stable dividend, it hasn’t proven to be competitive enough for retail investors to rush. Market analysts maintain that when it comes to investing there’s no magic bullet.

While dividend stocks may add stability to a portfolio, they’re unlikely to outperform healthy growth stocks significantly. # FBNH Declines as Market Awaits Earnings Release Naira Steadies as Banks Issue Update on FX Purchase

Previous article
Chams Holdings Appoints Mohammed Bashir Yunusa as Non-Executive Director
Next article
Unity Bank Plc Board Chairman Aminu Babangida Steps Down
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Economists link plunging Nigeria’s foreign currency reserves to May 29 democratic uncertainties

Gbenga Samson -
The plunging fortune of Nigeria’s gross official reserve has been attributed to reduction in foreign exchange inflow into the country as well as high demand for forex by Nigerians for business, travelling, education and medical purposes.

Manchester United Beat Fulham To Book FA Cup Semi-final Place

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Manchester United set up a FA Cup semifinal against...

Unity Bank Plc Board Chairman Aminu Babangida Steps Down

NGX -
Two Appointed as Non-Executive Directors In accordance with the Nigerian...

Chams Holdings Appoints Mohammed Bashir Yunusa as Non-Executive Director

News Wire -
Chams Holding Company Plc wishes to inform the investing...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Economists link plunging Nigeria’s foreign currency reserves to May 29 democratic uncertainties

Analysis 0
The plunging fortune of Nigeria’s gross official reserve has been attributed to reduction in foreign exchange inflow into the country as well as high demand for forex by Nigerians for business, travelling, education and medical purposes.

Manchester United Beat Fulham To Book FA Cup Semi-final Place

Sports 0
  Manchester United set up a FA Cup semifinal against...

Unity Bank Plc Board Chairman Aminu Babangida Steps Down

Financials 0
Two Appointed as Non-Executive Directors In accordance with the Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.