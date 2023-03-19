Menu
Demand Pressure, Scarcity Drags Naira in the Mix-Bag Across FX Segments….

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The demand for the dollar in the FX market is now abating as Nigerians reel from the effects of the currency crunch experienc ed as a result of the Naira redesign policy of the CBN since October 2022.

On March 13, 2023, the CBN finally acted to have bowed to the supreme court order, stating that the old banknotes remain legal tender until December 31, 2023.

In another development, FX scarcity continued across the board following the signal that Nigerian deposit money banks are set to cut PTA and BTA by 50% as the dollar crunch persists.

In the just-concluded week at the open market, the local currency edged the United States dollar as it appreciated by N1.00 or 0.13%, week on week to close at N751/USD from 752/USD in the previous week even as dollar demand took a calm and was supported by the Naira scarcity.

On the other hand, at the investors’ and exporters’ FX window, the nairadepreciatedslightly by0.07%orN0.13week on week to close at N461.83/USD as against the N461.50/USD in the prior week amid the growing FX demand pressure on the naira following the announcement on the use of the old banknotes.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange Forward Contracts market, the spot exchange rate remained unchanged at N462/USD.

Also, in our analysis of the Naira/USD exchange rate in the weekly Naira FX Forward Contracts Markets, it was a mixed bag for the Naira index across all forward contracts, with appreciations reported for the 1-Month, 3-Month, and 6-Month, 6-Month tenor contracts against the greenback by +0.23%, +0.05%, and +0.54% week on week to close at contract offer prices of N465.63/USD, N481.90/USD, and N506.17/USD.

Meanwhile the dollar hegemony was strong on the 2-Month and 12-Month contracts as it appreciated against the Naira by +0.05% and +1.11% to close the week at N474.20/USD, and N548.84/USD in that manner.

In the oil market this week, the up and down movement of the oil price continued to drive volatility across markets as it rebounded a little to trade at $74.69 per barrel on the fear of recession in the midst of bank failures, soaring inflation across the globe, and tightened supply due to the Russia-Ukraine war that entered its first-year last week.

However, on the home front, we saw the Bonny Light crude price react positively to factors playing in the oil market as it plummeted by 6.9% or (USD5.72), week on week, to close at USD77.68 per barrel on Thursday, down from USD83.40 per barrel last week.

Next week, we expect the naira to trade in a relatively calm band across various market segment in the face of the Naira scarcity and as the Central Bank continue its weekly intervention in the foreign exchange market to shore up the value of the Naira.

