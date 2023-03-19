Cross River lawmaker wins third term

Read audio

March 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The lawmaker representing Boki II State Constituency in Cross River House of Assembly, Mr Hilary Bisong, has been declared winner of the constituency election by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC Returning Officer for the polls, Dr Vera Obi-Besong, on Sunday, declared Bisong as the winner of the polls, having scored the highest number of votes cast in the constituency.

Obi-Besong said Bisong scored 7,412 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Walter Nandi-Esom of the Peoples Democratic Party who got 7,130 votes, with the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) candidate, Mr Atsu Obi, placing third with 961 votes.

The returning officer put the valid votes cast at 16,091 and the rejected 327.

“I, Dr Vera Obi-Besong, the returning officer for Boki II state constituency election, hereby declare Mr Hilary Bisong as the winner of the election and he is hereby returned elected.

“Hilary Bisong has satisfied the electoral requirement as the candidate with the highest number of votes cast in the election,” she said.

Naija247news reports that Bisong would be returning back to the assembly as a third term lawmaker.