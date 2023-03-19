Menu
Search
Subscribe
FinancialsFood Inflation

Chams Holdings Appoints Mohammed Bashir Yunusa as Non-Executive Director

By: News Wire

Date:

Read audio

Chams Holding Company Plc wishes to inform the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bashir Yunusa as a Non-Executive Director of Chams Holding Company Plc with effect from January 1, 2023.

Executive Profile of Mr. Mohammed Bashir Yunusa
Mr. Mohammed Bashir-Yunusa is a seasoned financial technology professional with over 12 years’ experience in deal structuring, mergers and acquisitions, corporate and retail finance, business strategy, digital transformation, and noninterest banking operations.

He graduated with distinction from an accounting diploma program, and he also holds a BSc (Hons) in Business Administration (Finance) both from Ahmadu Bello University. He furthered his studies by earning an MSc in Strategic Planning from Heriot-Watt University and possesses numerous executive qualifications, most recently a Post graduate Diploma in Strategy and Innovation from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

He pioneered the launch of Sterling Alternative Finance one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing noninterest banks and ensuring that the non-interest arm, which was established in 2015 under the auspices of Sterling Bank Nigeria continues to record astounding successes.

Mohammed presently oversees a team that is upending the financial technology sector as the Director of Innovations and Digital Business Solutions at Sterling Alternative Finance, the noninterest division of Sterling Bank Plc

Previous article
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Appoints Olubukola Olonade-Agaga as Acting Company Secretary
Next article
FBN Holdings Shares Plunge as Analysts Place Stock on Weak Upside Sales
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Economists link plunging Nigeria’s foreign currency reserves to May 29 democratic uncertainties

Gbenga Samson -
The plunging fortune of Nigeria’s gross official reserve has been attributed to reduction in foreign exchange inflow into the country as well as high demand for forex by Nigerians for business, travelling, education and medical purposes.

Manchester United Beat Fulham To Book FA Cup Semi-final Place

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Manchester United set up a FA Cup semifinal against...

Unity Bank Plc Board Chairman Aminu Babangida Steps Down

NGX -
Two Appointed as Non-Executive Directors In accordance with the Nigerian...

FBN Holdings Shares Plunge as Analysts Place Stock on Weak Upside Sales

Idowu Peters -
FBN Holdings Plc, share price declined by 2.7% over...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Economists link plunging Nigeria’s foreign currency reserves to May 29 democratic uncertainties

Analysis 0
The plunging fortune of Nigeria’s gross official reserve has been attributed to reduction in foreign exchange inflow into the country as well as high demand for forex by Nigerians for business, travelling, education and medical purposes.

Manchester United Beat Fulham To Book FA Cup Semi-final Place

Sports 0
  Manchester United set up a FA Cup semifinal against...

Unity Bank Plc Board Chairman Aminu Babangida Steps Down

Financials 0
Two Appointed as Non-Executive Directors In accordance with the Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.