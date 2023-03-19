Chams Holdings Appoints Mohammed Bashir Yunusa as Non-Executive Director

Read audio

Chams Holding Company Plc wishes to inform the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bashir Yunusa as a Non-Executive Director of Chams Holding Company Plc with effect from January 1, 2023.

Executive Profile of Mr. Mohammed Bashir Yunusa

Mr. Mohammed Bashir-Yunusa is a seasoned financial technology professional with over 12 years’ experience in deal structuring, mergers and acquisitions, corporate and retail finance, business strategy, digital transformation, and noninterest banking operations.

He graduated with distinction from an accounting diploma program, and he also holds a BSc (Hons) in Business Administration (Finance) both from Ahmadu Bello University. He furthered his studies by earning an MSc in Strategic Planning from Heriot-Watt University and possesses numerous executive qualifications, most recently a Post graduate Diploma in Strategy and Innovation from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

He pioneered the launch of Sterling Alternative Finance one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing noninterest banks and ensuring that the non-interest arm, which was established in 2015 under the auspices of Sterling Bank Nigeria continues to record astounding successes.

Mohammed presently oversees a team that is upending the financial technology sector as the Director of Innovations and Digital Business Solutions at Sterling Alternative Finance, the noninterest division of Sterling Bank Plc