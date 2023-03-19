Menu
All we have is thugs with uniforms – Mr P, Falz Cries Out.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 19, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Peter of P-Square, popularly known as Mr. P and Falz, have slammed the Nigeria Police over their conduct in the ongoing governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

The 2023 Lagos State gubernatorial election was marred by a high level of violence and intimidation.

Some of the attacks on voters and electoral materials were reportedly carried out right in front of the security personnel.

Video clips of police officers being compromised are flying around on social media. The police had even described as a mere joke, the threat issued to non indigenes of Lagos by the State’s Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Oluomo had in a trending video, threatened Igbos residing in Lagos State to either come out and vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC in the ongoing governorship elections or remain indoors.

Reacting, Falz tweeted: “I am so livid.

“This level of fuckery is unbelievable!

“A couple of Arise TV journalists were very badly beaten up at my polling unit.

“OF COURSE, in the presence of Police officers!”

“Mr P said, “We do not have police in Nigeria! All we have is thugs with uniforms! SHAME ON THEM!”.                                     (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

