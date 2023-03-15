NSCDC strengthens security measures ahead March 18 election

Read audio

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Abuja, March 15, 2023 The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has made robust security arrangements to protect electoral materials and personnel during the March 18 elections.

NSCDC Deputy Commandant General (DCG) in charge of Operations, Dauda Mungadi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mungadi said that the security arrangement was to guarantee the safety of all citizens, including staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the elections.

He said that the measures were adopted after a review of the security reports from the Feb. 28, Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The DCG said part of the measures was the deployment of personnel to areas considered as flashpoints, and those in which vandalism of public utilities occurred frequently.

Mungadi said that 102,000 operatives have been deployed for the election, adding that the personnel had been properly trained in regimentation, crowd control, arms bearing and election management techniques.

He said that the corps would mount vigilance in different parts of the country to nip in the bud, any form of criminal activity before, during and after the election.

The DCG said that prior to the deployment, all the personnel were advised to respect rules of engagement, acquaint themselves with the Standard Operating Procedure, code of ethics and Electoral Act.

He added that the personnel were strongly warned against any form of misconduct, compromise, or accidental discharge, because they were unpardonable offences.

“Personnel must respect fundamental human rights of citizens, protect voters against political thugs, arrest vote buyers, election fraudsters.

“They are to ensure obedience of the law, be good ambassadors and maintain the integrity of the system,” the head of operations added.

Mungadi said that the corps would continue to synergise with other security agencies, especially the Police, which is the lead agency in election security.

He said that the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi was passionate about the welfare of staff, and assured that the second tranche of the election allowances due to staff are currently being paid.

The DCG said only those with wrong bank account details may have issues receiving the allowance.