Champions League: Benzema On Target As Real Madrid Pip Liverpool

Karim Benzema scored the only goal as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 to qualify for Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday 6-2 on aggregate.

After the wild last 16 first leg clash at Anfield in February left Madrid sitting pretty with a three-goal advantage, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said his side only had a one percent chance of turning the tie around.

They stemmed the bleeding at the Santiago Bernabeu but never looked like mounting a stirring comeback of the type they managed against Barcelona in 2019, or AC Milan in the 2005 final.

According to AFP, Madrid have now knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League in three consecutive seasons, including beating them in last year’s final.

“It was a complicated game but from the start we showed we wanted to go through, and we are in the quarterfinals,” Benzema told Movistar.

“Suffering is part of today’s football. Everyone wants more, but sometimes you have to suffer in a game — the most important thing is to win and go through.”

The 14-time record winners showed the nous to keep Liverpool at arm’s length, with defenders Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger determined to shut out the visitors, along with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Reigning champions Madrid could have significantly stretched their lead, save for a series of superb stops by Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker and some unusually profligate finishing.

In the first leg, Madrid were lethal, with Vinicius Junior and Benzema netting twice each — neither had their shooting boots on in the Spanish capital.

Eventually they combined for Madrid’s winner after 78 minutes, with Vinicius slipping as he tried to shoot, but managing to hook the ball into Benzema’s path for a simple tap-in.