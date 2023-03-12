Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Supplements are Major cause of Kidney Disease- Nephrologist

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dr Manda David-West, a medical practitioner based in Port Harcourt, has revealed that the use of supplements and the abuse of pain killers are major causes of kidney disease.

David-West, who is the Head of Nephrology Department at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, also noted that people with diabetes and hypertension are at high risk of coming down with kidney disease.

Speaking against the backdrop of World Kidney Day, David-West advised that it is important for people to carryout routine health check, for early detection of kidney disease.

She also encouraged people to increase their water consumption, avoid smoking and cut down on alcohol intake.

World Kidney Day is celebrated annually on March 10.

The theme for this year is, “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Casemiro Sent Off As Manchester United Share Spoils With Southampton
Next article
Costa Titch, South African musician and Dancer is Dead.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Costa Titch, South African musician and Dancer is Dead.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Born 1995, Costa Tsobanoglou popularly known...

Casemiro Sent Off As Manchester United Share Spoils With Southampton

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier...

“People are just dropping dead and falling sick” – Uriel Oputa

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Uriel Ngọzi Oputa is a Nigerian...

Top EFCC Staff Ropped in Age Falsification Scandal as ‘Lobbyists’ Pressure Bawa for ‘Softlanding’

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is presently...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Costa Titch, South African musician and Dancer is Dead.

Entertainment 0
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Born 1995, Costa Tsobanoglou popularly known...

Casemiro Sent Off As Manchester United Share Spoils With Southampton

European Football 0
  Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier...

“People are just dropping dead and falling sick” – Uriel Oputa

Entertainment 0
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Uriel Ngọzi Oputa is a Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com