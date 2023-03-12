Supplements are Major cause of Kidney Disease- Nephrologist

Read audio

March 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dr Manda David-West, a medical practitioner based in Port Harcourt, has revealed that the use of supplements and the abuse of pain killers are major causes of kidney disease.

David-West, who is the Head of Nephrology Department at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, also noted that people with diabetes and hypertension are at high risk of coming down with kidney disease.

Speaking against the backdrop of World Kidney Day, David-West advised that it is important for people to carryout routine health check, for early detection of kidney disease.

She also encouraged people to increase their water consumption, avoid smoking and cut down on alcohol intake.

World Kidney Day is celebrated annually on March 10.

The theme for this year is, “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable.”. (www.naija247news.com).