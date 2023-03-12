Lloyd Ukwu not an impostor – NADECO former-head replies Tinubu’s aide

Read audio

March 12,2023.

A former head of the defunct National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, in North America, Ralph Obioha, has rubbished a claim by Dele Alake, a Special Adviser to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, against Lloyd Ukwu, a member and supporter of the pro-democracy group.

Obioha described Alake’s remark against Ukwu as nefarious and a diatribe, stressing that the former NADECO leader was not an impostor.

Alake had described Ukwu as an impostor for organizing a press conference to rubbish the just-concluded presidential election.

But, the US branch of the defunct pro-democracy group had distanced itself from Ukwu’s activities.

However, Obioha insisted that Ukwu had the right to his political opinion.

Obioha maintained that Ukwu was a pillar of NADECO when the body was active, contrary to Alake’s claim.

A statement by Obioha reads: “My attention has been drawn to a Press Statement titled: “Public alert on nefarious agenda on NADECO impostor, Lloyd Ukwu in the United States of America,” and signed by Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to Bola Tinubu.

“In my capacity as a NADECO chieftain and its former Head in North America, and having read this diatribe by Dele Alake and being aware of the ignoble intentions behind it, below therefore is my considered response to it.

Attorney Lloyd Ukwu (the person disparaged by Dele Alake in his Press Statement) was a major pillar in the NADECO struggle, especially in the American continents, comprising the United States, Canada and some South American countries. When NADECO had no kobo, Dr Ukwu sponsored three air tickets to Ottawa, Canada, one to Haiti and funded costly outreaches to many countries, including Taiwan.”

Obioha recalled that Ukwu donated office space to NADECO opposite the FBI office in the Georgetown area of Washington DC.

He explained that the decision ensured that NADECO officials were safe and protected.

“In conclusion, let it be clear that Attorney Lloyd Ukwu is legitimate; his NADECO activities and credentials are legitimate; and he has the inalienable right to hold his political opinion, especially when geared to helping our democracy to flourish through a credible electoral process. We indeed need more activists like him,” he added.(www.naija247news.com)

