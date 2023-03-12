Jesus Returns As Arsenal Spank Fulham To Boost Premier League Title Hopes

Read audio

Arsenal recorded a comfortable 3-0 lead over Fulham to maintain their five points lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all scored in the first half as the Gunners became the first team to win five consecutive away London derbies without conceding a single goal.

Leandro Trossard provided a trio of assists as Mikel Arteta’s side took advantage of Fulham’s porous defence at Craven Cottage.

According to Reuters, Marco Silva’s Fulham Cottagers, who had lost only once in their previous seven home games in all competitions, are eighth in the league.

Gabriel, who also netted his debut goal against Fulham in 2020, put Arsenal on the scoreboard in the 21st minute with a header from inside a crowded six-yard box off Trossard’s corner kick.

Trossard teed up Martinelli in the 26th minute when his arching cross dropped at the far post for an easy header, the Brazilian’s 12th goal of the season. Only four Premier League players have scored more.

Seconds before halftime, Odegaard took two touches to control Trossard’s cross before smashing the ball past Fulham – and former Arsenal – keeper Bernd Leno.

The Gunners began the day with second-placed Manchester City hot on their heels after a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday pulled the reigning champs within two points.

Brazilian Gabriel Jesus earned a roar from Gunners fans when he entered the game in the 77th minute, his first action since a knee injury suffered at the World Cup in November.

Jesus nearly scored in the 85th, but his shot from close range went straight to the keeper.