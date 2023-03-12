Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Cubana Chief Priest Debunks Rumours Of Having Child Outside Marriage.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi chukwu.

Cubana Chief Priest Debunks Rumours Of Having Child Outside Marriage.

Popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, has debunked the rumour of having a child outside wedlock with a woman in Kenya.

The rumour spread after a blogger, Gistlover, called him out for having a child from an extra-marital affair.

Cubana Chief Priest debunked the rumours on Sunday on his Instagram story.

He wrote, “I’m so rich that if I have a child outside my marital bliss, no one will ever know about it. Gistlover feels I can pay him/her for blackmail that’s so funny, me of all people. Oba without palace. If e sure for you, pay for the logistics for the DNA with your money, I go run am.

“If the baby is mine, I will double your expenses. If you can’t afford to pay, show yourself and I will spend my money to do it.”

He added, “It’s a huge disrespect to me to say my child was born in Kenya of all places. God forbid. I assemble my babies in Nigeria and make them in America. I’m too detailed to do such low key.”

Speaking on his marriage, the socialite noted, “My marriage is bulletproof. My relationship with my wife is built on so much love, loyalty, respect, and wealth. It’s indestructible.”(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Lloyd Ukwu not an impostor – NADECO former-head replies Tinubu’s aide
Next article
Ogun State Police Arrest Suspected Ritualists.
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Costa Titch, South African musician and Dancer is Dead.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Born 1995, Costa Tsobanoglou popularly known...

Supplements are Major cause of Kidney Disease- Nephrologist

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Manda David-West, a medical practitioner...

Casemiro Sent Off As Manchester United Share Spoils With Southampton

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier...

“People are just dropping dead and falling sick” – Uriel Oputa

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Uriel Ngọzi Oputa is a Nigerian...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Costa Titch, South African musician and Dancer is Dead.

Entertainment 0
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Born 1995, Costa Tsobanoglou popularly known...

Supplements are Major cause of Kidney Disease- Nephrologist

Health news 0
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Manda David-West, a medical practitioner...

Casemiro Sent Off As Manchester United Share Spoils With Southampton

European Football 0
  Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com