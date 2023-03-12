Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic & Celeb

Costa Titch, South African musician and Dancer is Dead.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Born 1995, Costa Tsobanoglou popularly known by his stage name Costa Titch is a super talented rapper and songwriter in South Africa

Titch, whose name is Costa Tsobanoglou, reportedly collapsed while performing at the Ultra music festival on Saturday.

The news of Titch’s death was confirmed by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter handle just before midnight and was followed by a string of sad reactions from industry colleagues.

Mphela tweeted: “RIP: Costa Titch.

“Nelspruit-born artist and dancer, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, has passed away. He was 27.”

Titch was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in 1995.

He is known for several hits, including Nkalakatha and Activate. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Supplements are Major cause of Kidney Disease- Nephrologist
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Supplements are Major cause of Kidney Disease- Nephrologist

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Manda David-West, a medical practitioner...

Casemiro Sent Off As Manchester United Share Spoils With Southampton

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier...

“People are just dropping dead and falling sick” – Uriel Oputa

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Uriel Ngọzi Oputa is a Nigerian...

Top EFCC Staff Ropped in Age Falsification Scandal as ‘Lobbyists’ Pressure Bawa for ‘Softlanding’

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is presently...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Supplements are Major cause of Kidney Disease- Nephrologist

Health news 0
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Manda David-West, a medical practitioner...

Casemiro Sent Off As Manchester United Share Spoils With Southampton

European Football 0
  Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier...

“People are just dropping dead and falling sick” – Uriel Oputa

Entertainment 0
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Uriel Ngọzi Oputa is a Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com