Costa Titch, South African musician and Dancer is Dead.

March 12, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Born 1995, Costa Tsobanoglou popularly known by his stage name Costa Titch is a super talented rapper and songwriter in South Africa

Titch, whose name is Costa Tsobanoglou, reportedly collapsed while performing at the Ultra music festival on Saturday.

The news of Titch’s death was confirmed by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter handle just before midnight and was followed by a string of sad reactions from industry colleagues.

Mphela tweeted: “RIP: Costa Titch.

“Nelspruit-born artist and dancer, real name Costa Tsobanoglou, has passed away. He was 27.”

Titch was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in 1995.

He is known for several hits, including Nkalakatha and Activate. (www.naija247news.com).