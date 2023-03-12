Menu
Search
Subscribe
SportsEuropean Football

Casemiro Sent Off As Manchester United Share Spoils With Southampton

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Read audio

 

Manchester United endured a frustrating afternoon in the Premier League on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against bottom-placed Southampton marked by the expulsion of midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian’s 34th-minute expulsion for a dangerous high boot against Carlos Alcaraz gave confidence to the visitors and made for an entertaining game with great chances at both ends.

Captain Bruno Fernandes came closest for Manchester United in the second half with a low shot off the post while prolific striker Marcus Rashford saw a shot well saved in a one-on-one with Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu in the first period.

According to Reuters, Southampton missed a string of chances, with Theo Walcott seeing a point-blank header and curling shot both brilliantly saved by David de Gea, while Kyle Walker-Peters hit the post.

The result was not what Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wanted after last week’s 7-0 drubbing by Liverpool in the league and was a disappointing follow-up to the scintillating 4-1 Europa League win over Real Betis in mid-week.

A point each left Manchester United third in the league on 50 points in while Southampton stayed bottom on 22.

 

Previous article
“People are just dropping dead and falling sick” – Uriel Oputa
Next article
Supplements are Major cause of Kidney Disease- Nephrologist
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Costa Titch, South African musician and Dancer is Dead.

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Born 1995, Costa Tsobanoglou popularly known...

Supplements are Major cause of Kidney Disease- Nephrologist

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Manda David-West, a medical practitioner...

“People are just dropping dead and falling sick” – Uriel Oputa

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Uriel Ngọzi Oputa is a Nigerian...

Top EFCC Staff Ropped in Age Falsification Scandal as ‘Lobbyists’ Pressure Bawa for ‘Softlanding’

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is presently...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Costa Titch, South African musician and Dancer is Dead.

Entertainment 0
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Born 1995, Costa Tsobanoglou popularly known...

Supplements are Major cause of Kidney Disease- Nephrologist

Health news 0
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Dr Manda David-West, a medical practitioner...

“People are just dropping dead and falling sick” – Uriel Oputa

Entertainment 0
March 12, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Uriel Ngọzi Oputa is a Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com