Nigeria Security News

Zamfara Police Command Rescue 14 Kidnap Victims.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 11, 2023.

Police Command Zamfara, has  brought down a bandits’ camp and rescue 14 kidnapped victims in Zamfara, who had spent 68 days in captivity.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, made this known in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday.  Naija247news reports.

According to him, “On 10th March, 2023, Police tactical operatives in conjunction with the vigilante group, while on a Mop Up Operation near Munhaye forest, successfully dislodged some bandits’ camp belonging to one recalcitrant bandit Kingpin, popularity know as Dogo Sule”.

“As a result of the operation, 14 hostages, made up of two male adults, seven female and five children below two years old, were rescued.

“The victims informed the Police detectives that, on 1st January, 2023, at about 2300hrs, a large number of suspected bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed Anguwar Mangoro and Gidan Maidawa villages in Gusau Local Government Area and abducted the victims to their camp where they spent 68 days in captivity.

“The victims who were in symphathetic condition, have been taken to the Police clinic, Gusau, for medical treatment and thereafter re-united with their families/Relations,” Shehu explained.

He said the state commissioner of Police, Mr Kolo Yusuf, has congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom, and reassured of the command’s continuous commitment to protect lives and property of the citizens.

