Osimhen Shines As Napoli Return To Winning Ways In Serie A

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Victor Osimhen provided an assist to help Napoli to a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the Serie A on Saturday.

Goals by winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and defender Amir Rrahmani handed Napoli the maximum points.

Kvaratskhelia, who was perfectly set up by striker Victor Osimhen, slalomed inside the box before giving Napoli the lead with a powerful strike into the roof of the net in the 60th minute.

Rrahmani doubled their lead in the 77th with a towering header following a corner.

Runaway leaders Napoli, who lost to Lazio last week, extended their lead at the top of the table to 18 points after second-placed Inter, on 50 points, fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to lowly Spezia on Friday.

Atalanta remain sixth on 42 points, seven above seventh-placed Juventus and Bologna in eighth – both with a game in hand – and Udinese in ninth.

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
