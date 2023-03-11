NANS Declares Support for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd Term Bid

Read audio

As the gubernatorial election holds next Saturday across the nation, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lagos State, has called on the entire eligible voters among the student populace in Lagos State to vote for Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a man they described as one who is tested and trusted with the best plan for education in Lagos State.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja Lagos, Comrade Olusesi Tolulope said that due to governor Sanwo-olu’s progressive thinking, Lagos now boasts of three world-class universities, adding, “The priority accorded to tertiary education in Lagos by Sanwo-olu’s led administration is unrivaled, as the upgrade of former Lagos State Polytechnic and Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education as Lagos State University of Education and University Science and Technology respectively are topnotch.”

Speaking further, Tolulope said the tertiary education programmes and policies implemented by the Lagos State governor were designed to support student’s academic aspirations, devoid of the Nigeria drama of the ASUU strike and other academic and non-academic strikes.

“Lagos was the envy of the nation when the incessant nine months ASUU strike of 2022 brought a stall to Nigerian students’ academic calendars and lives. At that same period Lagos underwent the needed phases of transformation in her tertiary institutions, making the state education above the common standard of Nigeria’s education setting”, he said.

He noted further that the Sanwo-olu-led administration has been working on setting up an education trust fund that will change the mode of funding tertiary education in the country, by showing that with the right leadership at the state level, education can be taken to a world-class level in Nigeria.