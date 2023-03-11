Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Gunmen Attack Abuja Estate, Abduct 9 Persons.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

Read audio

March 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nine persons have been kidnapped after gunmen stormed the Grow Homes Estate along Kuchibiyi in the Kubuwa area of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday, March 10 at about 11.30pm and carried out an attack.

According to sources, the bandits in large numbers stormed the estate and operated from 1am to 4am, before kidnapping a number of the residents of the estate.

According to residents of the estate, the gunmen numbering about 20 attacked the estate and abducted the nine persons from two separate apartments.

The gunmen were said to have began by shooting sporadically inside the estate before visiting different homes where they carted away the personal belongings of the residents before abducting the nine victims.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the police and the estate security are combing the bushes in the area to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, we immediately deployed our men to the scene. The suspects however abruptly suspended their operations and took some victims with them into the bush. Operatives of the Police and the estate security are still combing the bushes in the area to ensure they are rescued unhurt.”he said. (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Bayern Munich Beat Augsburg To Maintain Bundesliga Lead
Next article
Mother and Child Dies of Generator Fume in Ondo
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NANS Declares Support for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd Term Bid

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
As the gubernatorial election holds next Saturday across the...

Haaland Leads Manchester City Past Crystal Palace

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
Manchester City needed a second-half penalty from Erling Haaland...

Osimhen Shines As Napoli Return To Winning Ways In Serie A

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Victor Osimhen provided an assist to help Napoli to...

Mother and Child Dies of Generator Fume in Ondo

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu.   A staff of the Federal Medical...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NANS Declares Support for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd Term Bid

Top Stories 0
As the gubernatorial election holds next Saturday across the...

Haaland Leads Manchester City Past Crystal Palace

European Football 0
Manchester City needed a second-half penalty from Erling Haaland...

Osimhen Shines As Napoli Return To Winning Ways In Serie A

European Football 0
  Victor Osimhen provided an assist to help Napoli to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.