Gunmen Attack Abuja Estate, Abduct 9 Persons.

March 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nine persons have been kidnapped after gunmen stormed the Grow Homes Estate along Kuchibiyi in the Kubuwa area of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday, March 10 at about 11.30pm and carried out an attack.

According to sources, the bandits in large numbers stormed the estate and operated from 1am to 4am, before kidnapping a number of the residents of the estate.

According to residents of the estate, the gunmen numbering about 20 attacked the estate and abducted the nine persons from two separate apartments.

The gunmen were said to have began by shooting sporadically inside the estate before visiting different homes where they carted away the personal belongings of the residents before abducting the nine victims.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, said the police and the estate security are combing the bushes in the area to ensure the victims are rescued unhurt.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, we immediately deployed our men to the scene. The suspects however abruptly suspended their operations and took some victims with them into the bush. Operatives of the Police and the estate security are still combing the bushes in the area to ensure they are rescued unhurt.”he said. (www.naija247news.com).