Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Bayern Munich Beat Augsburg To Maintain Bundesliga Lead

By: Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa

Date:

Read audio

 

Bayern Munich defeated Augsburg 5-3 in the Bundesliga on Saturday evening to go three points clear on the log.

Fresh from Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 victory over Paris St Germain, Bayern suffered an early shock when the visitors went in front with Mergim Berisha after two minutes.

Despite the injury absence of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, on target against PSG, Bayern had little trouble scoring.

Joao Cancelo’s 15th-minute shot cancelled out Augsburg’s lead and the Bavarians struck three more times until the break with defender Benjamin Pavard netting twice and Leroy Sane heading in their fourth goal from close range on the stroke of halftime.

Augsburg recovered after the break and pulled a goal back with Berisha’s penalty on the hour but unmarked Alphonso Davies tapped in at the far post to make it 5-2 and restore Bayern’s three-goal lead.

Augsburg capped an entertaining afternoon with a stoppage-time goal from Irvin Cardona.

The Bavarians, chasing a record-extending 11th straight league crown, are now on 52 points with Borussia Dortmund, in second place on 49, facing Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby later on Saturday.

RB Leipzig moved up to third on 45 after their 3-0 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Previous article
Zamfara Police Command Rescue 14 Kidnap Victims.
Next article
Gunmen Attack Abuja Estate, Abduct 9 Persons.
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa
Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowahttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NANS Declares Support for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd Term Bid

Naija247news Media Nigeria -
As the gubernatorial election holds next Saturday across the...

Haaland Leads Manchester City Past Crystal Palace

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
Manchester City needed a second-half penalty from Erling Haaland...

Osimhen Shines As Napoli Return To Winning Ways In Serie A

Ibrahim Taiwo Mayowa -
  Victor Osimhen provided an assist to help Napoli to...

Mother and Child Dies of Generator Fume in Ondo

Avatar photo Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 11, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu.   A staff of the Federal Medical...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NANS Declares Support for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd Term Bid

Top Stories 0
As the gubernatorial election holds next Saturday across the...

Haaland Leads Manchester City Past Crystal Palace

European Football 0
Manchester City needed a second-half penalty from Erling Haaland...

Osimhen Shines As Napoli Return To Winning Ways In Serie A

European Football 0
  Victor Osimhen provided an assist to help Napoli to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.