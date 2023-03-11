Mother and Child Dies of Generator Fume in Ondo

Read audio

March 11, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo, simply identfied as Tawa and her five- month- old baby have been killed overnight by fumes inhaled from a generator, in their residence in the Owo town of Ondo state on friday night, March 10.

It was gathered that the family purchased the generator on Monday, March 6, and it caused their death on Friday night.

The deceased identified as Tawa, and her husband were staffers of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owo.

Tawa was said to have called her elder sister on Thursday evening, to inform her that her baby was sick and that she would be bringing the baby to her.

It was gathered that when the sister got to Tawa’s place of work at about 1pm, she was told that neither her Tawa nor the husband was at work. The deceased’s elder sister and the couple’s co-workers reportedly went to their house and met the door locked.

They had to break in and then found them lying unconscious, while the baby was dead. They were rushed to the FMC, where the wife later died, while the husband is said to be in critical condition.

The state police command is yet to comment on the sad development.(www.naija247news.com).