Finland Based Igbo Community Demands Trial Of Simon Ekpa Over Killings In South-Eastern Nigeria
January 3, 2023
In Oyo State, A Mentally Ill woman gives birth to baby boy in an uncompleted building
January 3, 2023
Angry Mobs attack Firefighters in Onitsha for arriving late
January 3, 2023
Soludo mourns Obiozor, Ohaneze Ndigbo’s leader
December 30, 2022
Obiozor’s death shocking – Ikpeazu
December 29, 2022
Companies & Finance
Banks & Finance
Financials
Analysis
Dividends&Earnings
Insurance
Consumers reject NAICOM’S directive on 3rd party insurance, call for reversal
January 2, 2023
Mike Bloomberg looks to buy WSJ or WaPo: Report
December 23, 2022
Shell Announces Completion of Acquisition of Daystar Power
December 20, 2022
FBNQuest Asset Management wins Best Asset Manager for Five Consecutive Years at the EMEA Finance Africa Banking Awards
December 9, 2022
Nigeria’s vehicle finance startup Moove raises $30 mln in debut sukuk
December 9, 2022
Economy
Maritime
Agriculture
Farming
Manufacturing
MSMEs
Tourism
Farmers urge FG to check substandard fertiliser production
January 3, 2023
Zulum orders timely completion of mega water project in Hawul LGA Project
January 3, 2023
Association urges Ortom to rehabilitate dilapidated schools, health centres in LGA
January 3, 2023
Gov. Diri signs 2023 appropriation, contributory pension bills into law
January 2, 2023
Zamfara assembly passes N184.8bn 2023 budget
December 30, 2022
Markets & Investing
Exchange Rates
Money Market
Bonds
Nigeria Stock Exchange
Capital Markets
CommodityX
Stock Recommendation – Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023
January 3, 2023
Nigerian Government’s January 2023 Savings Bonds Offer for Subscription
January 3, 2023
Nigerian Equities Market Strong Recovery on Santa Claus Rally, Profit-Taking Worth N5.62 trillion in 12 months….
January 2, 2023
Nigerian Govt Bond Yields for Most Tracked Maturities Close Flat …
January 2, 2023
Stop Rates Drop Further on Sustained Demand Pressure…
January 1, 2023
Arts & Entertainment
Education
Vocational
Colleges
Secondary & Primary Schools
Emir assures management of UNILORIN of support, prayers
January 3, 2023
United Nations To Establish Peace University in Nigeria’s Plateau State
January 3, 2023
Kebbi disburses N252m grant to 1,261 primary schools
December 29, 2022
Primary school holds centenary celebration in Kaduna
December 27, 2022
Ogun fetes 1,000 children at Christmas
December 26, 2022
Sports
‘I Rejected Clubs In Europe, America To Join Al-Nassr’ – Ronaldo
January 3, 2023
Nottingham Forest Ready To Sell Super Eagles Striker Emmanuel Dennis
January 3, 2023
We’ll ask every country to name stadium after Pele – FIFA
January 3, 2023
738 children named after pele in Peru
January 3, 2023
Premier League: Ten Hag Backs Martial To Lead Manchester United To Glory
January 3, 2023
Global Economy
World News
Europe
Middle East
Asia Pacific
United States
United Kingdom
Newly elected U.S Congress to meet for the first time
January 3, 2023
Prince Harry sits down for ‘revealing’ interview with leading US TV anchor Anderson Cooper as he launches publicity blitz before release of his explosive...
January 2, 2023
Breaking: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passes on
December 31, 2022
UN chief urges countries to step up efforts to combat epidemics
December 28, 2022
Blizzard claims 12 lives in Buffalo, New York, area
December 26, 2022
