Uzodimma presents N447bn 2023 budget proposal to Imo Assembly

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Tuesday presented N447.4 billion budget proposal for the 2023 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

Uzodimma said the appropriation bill is tagged “Budget of wealth expansion.”

He said the budget comprised N150.4 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 22 per cent, and N373.5 billion capital expenditure, representing 78 per cent.

Naija247news reports that the 2023 budget proposal is higher than the 2022 budget of N381 billion by N66.4 billion, representing 14.7 per cent.

The governor said the objective of the budget was to satisfy the desires of the people by delivering sustainable dividend of democracy and expanding wealth for Imo people.

He further said that the budget would put the wellbeing of the people at the centre of governance through massive reconstruction of dilapidated infrastructures in urban and rural areas.

The governor assured the assembly of his “undying support and commitment” to the wellbeing of all the Imo people.

He said that there would be no room for misappropriation of funds in his government.

He commended the house for its solidarity to his administration.

He pledged to “vigorously pursue the implementation of policies, programmes and projects captured in the budget”, when approved.

The Speaker of the House, Emeka Nduka, said that the budget presentation provided an opportunity for a “retrospective look at past years with a view to improving on the future”.

Nduka promised that the budget would be passed in good time to enable the governor to “continue his good work in 2023”.

He expressed confidence that the budget would address the aspirations of the people by providing infrastructure across the state.

He further thanked the governor for the reconstruction of a “world class, digitized”, house of assembly complex.

He said that it was obvious that the 2022 appropriation bill was judiciously implemented.

Also, Deputy Speaker, Mr Amara Iwuanyanwu, thanked the governor for a “holistic implementation of the 2022 budget”.

Iwuanyanwu expressed confidence that the proposed budget would provide better days for Imo people.

The speaker later adjourned plenary to Dec. 21 for the consideration and second reading of the proposed budget.

